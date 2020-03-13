Kim Kardashian shares snap of psychic’s coronavirus prediction made 12 years ago: ‘Severe illness vanish as quickly as it arrived’

tv

Kim Kardashian has shared a snippet from a book which predicted a disease similar to the coronavirus more than a decade ago. The TV personality claims it was actually sent by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on their group chat. The excerpt is said to be from a book written by psychic Sylvia Brown.

It reads, “In around 2020, a severe pneumonia like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely.”

Kim had recently revealed that she took precautions and wiped everything with Clorox wipes after watching sister Khloe Kardashian cough amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, Kim shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, explaining how she’s taking action as the virus continues to spread all over the world.

“Khloe definitely has them, I cannot hand that to my daughter,” Kim said as she disinfects gifts from Khloe before giving it to her daughter. Wiping down the gift, she continued: “So this is the new jam of what I’m doing every time someone even hands me something. I’ll wipe it down. I saw her cough, and I’m not down for that. Okay, I think we’re good. Now I’ll give this to my daughter as a gift.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the first celebrity couple to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Warner Bros halted pre-production on its Elvis Presley biopic after Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 during his stay in Australia. He is currently stationed at a quarantine facility with Rita in the continent. The actor shared an update on social media and wrote, “We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

