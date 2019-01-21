Koffee with Karan promo: Rajkummar Rao flirts with Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar can’t stop laughing

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be the next guests on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. A promo from the upcoming episode was shared on social media on Monday. Rajkummar’s rapport with Karan may turn out to be the highlight of the episode.

Karan asks Rajkummar which actor he would like to be paired opposite if he were to play a gay character in a movie. Instead of taking any other names, the actor asks Karan, “You haven’t done anything after Bombay Velvet na?” Karan, who understood what Raj was getting at said, “I am talking about a successful actor.”

In one segment Karan says my suit costs as much as your EMI and lists down all his apparel in comparison to things that Rajkummar owns. The Stree actor had a terrific response when he shows his hand and says, “you know this is the cost of the income tax department?” This left Karan gaping at Raj.

While the men seemed to be having fun discussing and dissecting how much things cost, Bhumi seemed to have fun on host’s seat. The episode will be aired on Star World on Sunday at 9 pm.

The last guests to appear on the show were Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The show also saw Saif Ali Khan together with his daughter Sara, Shahid Kapoor with his brother Ishaan, Arjun Kapoor with his sister Janhvi and others make an appearance this season.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 17:15 IST