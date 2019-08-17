Lilly Singh drops ‘Superwoman’ from name ahead of NBC debut: ‘My best superpowers lay within Lilly and thus Lilly I shall be’

tv

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:39 IST

YouTube star Lilly Singh has dropped the ‘moniker’ ‘Superwoman’. She will henceforth be known as Lilly.

The actor and comedian will soon make her late night debut with NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh, which may be the reason behind her changing her stage name. Lilly wrote a long post on Instagram about laying ‘Superwoman’ to rest.

“Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is @Lilly. Nine years ago I decided to make a YouTube channel and thought nothing of it. I didn’t think it would alter my life path, turn into a career and to be honest I didn’t even think I’d upload more than five videos,” she said about how she decided on Superwoman as her name all those years ago.

“When prompted to choose a username I instinctively typed Superwoman because it had been my MSN messenger screen name (shoutouts millennials). Based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous, I used to call myself Superwoman growing up because like any kid I wanted so badly to deal with life’s obstacles like a hero. As I grew up, I held on to this belief that everyone could be their own superhero,” she added.

“Until this day I truly believe that we have all the tools we need to be our own saving grace. It’s been heartwarming and empowering to hear people address me as Superwoman, a name I worked so hard to live up to. But today as I type this, as the person I’ve grown into, I feel even more empowered by the name Lilly,” she said. “Lilly has become an even bigger hero than Superwoman on this journey through my life. Lilly encompasses everything it took to get to where I am... and it’s a place I’m proud to be. And so at this time, it feels right to give thanks to the moniker Superwoman and to lay the cape to rest. Today my biggest and best super powers lay within Lilly and thus Lilly I shall be. Aka new handle is @Lilly. Wooop! Woop! Holla atcha girlllll,” she added.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh will make Singh the only woman hosting a late night show on the broadcast network. It premieres on September 16. According to the Hollywood Reporter, veteran producer John Irwin has come aboard as showrunner for the series. Sean O’Connor, Marina Cockenberg, Sergio Serna, Mona Mira, Jen Burton and Jonathan Giles have joined the writers room with an aim to give the show a gender-balanced approach.

“I’m literally counting down the days until the premiere. It’s 53. I’m thrilled to be collaborating with this all-star team of writers as we work to bring a new, authentic perspective to late night,” Singh had earlier said.She will also serve as executive producer on the show along with Irwin.

