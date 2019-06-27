Madhuri Dixit teaches Govinda Kathak as the duo dance to Aishwarya Rai’s song Albela Sajan

In the 1990s, actor Madhuri Dixit and Govinda were regarded as the best dancers in Bollywood. The two recently came together on the sets of television dance show, Dance Deewane, where reportedly Madhuri taught Govinda few steps of the classical dance form, Kathak.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the two first danced to his hit song Mera Dil Na Todo from Raja Babu while chatting among themselves in Marathi. One of the contestants put up a Bharat Natyam performance, dancing to Ghaanan Ghaanan from Lagaan. Watching the performance, Govinda who was the celebrity guest, mentioned about his desire to learn a classical dance form. Madhuri, who happens to be one the main judges on the show, immediately stepped forward to give him an impromptu lesson in Kathak. The two danced to a song called Albela Saajan from Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Also read: Kajol, Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa, son Yug are off on a road trip. See pic

Madhuri was last seen in the multistarrer Total Dhamaal which also starred Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Retiesh Deshmukh, Sanjai Mishra and Johnny Lever. She also starred in Karan Johar’s ambitious Kalank as the courtesan named Baahar Begum. The film, which was also a multi starrer featuring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Kapoor, tanked on the box office.

Speaking about the failure of Kalank, Madhuri had told Mid Day: “I have been in the industry for more than three decades. Ups and downs are a part and parcel of our work. So, it doesn’t bother me much when a film doesn’t work. Everybody gave their best. No one goes to the sets to do a half-hearted job. But in the end, certain things aren’t in our control. We have to move on. The film was received well overseas.”

Govinda, meanwhile, starred in 2018’s Rangeela Raja and FryDay, both of which were non-starters at the box office. After Central Board of Film Certification, asked for several cuts in his 2018’s film Rangeela Raja, the actor had alleged that there was a group of people in the industry, who are conspiring to not let his films release. CBFC reportedly refused to certify the film and had ordered for 20 cuts.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 14:38 IST