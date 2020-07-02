Mafia trailer: ZEE5 brings social deduction game that will end in tragedy. Watch

tv

The trailer of upcoming ZEE5 show Mafia is out and hints at a game wreaking havoc in the lives of the players. It shows a reunion of friends that turns into a real-life gamble of betrayal and deceit through a social deduction game.

The trailer opens with a group of six friends heading out to a dark jungle for a reunion. The narrative indicates that the friends start playing the social deduction game called Mafia. Will the characters survive this game of life? Or will they plunge against each other and reveal their darkest truths?

Talking about the show, actor Namit Das says, “The show is a perfect mix of mystery and psychological thriller. The trailer is just a glimpse into the backdrop story, but the real plunge is when the characters start playing the game, it changes the plot of the show completely. Perhaps, the game takes on a very real approach moving forward when a faint kill during a friendly game will turn into a real murder. The audiences will have to watch the show on 10th July on ZEE5 to know who will survive this game of life and who will plunge against each other. I am really looking forward to the audience response for this one.”

Actor Anindita Bose adds, “The show is the hunger games of OTT and the games have just begun! So, let’s play Mafia! My character narrates the rules of the game to the characters of the show and I can assure to the audience that the mystery will turn into a psychological thrill for them. This is a one of a kind reunion tale which will test every character’s endurance and reveal their darkest secrets through this real life gamble and the trailer gives us a glimpse of all that.”

The show is based on the popular social deduction board game Mafia. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, produced by Eskay Movies and created by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen, it features Namit Das as Nitin, Tanmay Dhanania as Rishi, Isha M Saha as Ananya, Anindita Bose as Neha and Madhurima Roy as Tanya in pivotal roles. It will premiere on July 10 on ZEE5.

