Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania says she will ‘not oppose’ the actor if she wants to marry Paras Chhabra

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 10:23 IST

Even as rumours of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s romance intensify, her mother Sania Sharma has said that if they decide to get married in the future, she will have no objection to it. She, however, insisted that her daughter is not in a relationship with him.

“I haven’t seen my daughter texting Paras endlessly. So no, they are not a couple,” Sania told SpotboyE in an interview.

Paras and Mahira, who participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 together, grabbed eyeballs with their closeness on the show. Despite their claims that they are just good friends, fans have coined the portmanteau ‘Pahira’ for them and are rooting for them to get together in real life.

Earlier this month, a Photoshopped wedding card of Paras and Mahira went viral online. When Sania was asked how she would feel about them getting married, she told the website, “Okay look, if Mahira does tell me that she wants to marry Paras, I shall not oppose.”

Interestingly, when Sania came on Bigg Boss 13, she told Paras to stop showering Mahira with kisses and reminded him of his then girlfriend Akanksha Puri. However, she seems to have warmed up to him now.

Paras and Akanksha parted ways after the show, supposedly because of his closeness with Mahira. Their break-up was a rather bitter one, with both of them giving interviews slamming the other.

Recently, Paras and Mahira were at the centre of a controversy, after they shared a video of themselves distributing food packets to the needy during the lockdown. Several netizens called it a publicity gimmick and said that they should have silently helped, without making a show of it on social media.

Television actor Jay Bhanushali also seemed to take a veiled dig at Paras and Mahira, when he slammed “so-called actors” for turning humanitarian gestures into a “PR stunt”. However, after being attacked by their fans on Twitter, he clarified that he did not ever name them and that “there are many actors who are doing such cheap PR publicity”.

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira will be seen together in a Punjabi film together. In an earlier interview, she said that she was excited to shoot with her close friend and is “super comfortable” working with him.

