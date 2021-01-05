e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Malayalam Bigg Boss to return soon, Tovino Thomas unveils logo

Malayalam Bigg Boss to return soon, Tovino Thomas unveils logo

During the launch of popular reality show Star Singer, Tovino Thomas unveiled the logo of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Mohanlal is likely to return as the show’s host.

tv Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 16:53 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Mohanlal will be the host on Bigg Boss Malayalam.
Mohanlal will be the host on Bigg Boss Malayalam.
         

The third season of Malayalam Bigg Boss, which will most likely be hosted by Mohanlal once again, is all set to be launched soon. Actor Tovino Thomas has unveiled a logo hinting the return of the reality show soon.

During the launch of popular reality show Star Singer, Tovino Thomas unveiled the logo of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

A Times of India report claims that the third season of Bigg Boss will be launched in February. The exact launch date will be announced in the coming weeks. Mohanlal will return to host the show.

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam got cancelled on the 75th day due to the coronavirus pandemic. From Rajith Kumar to Fukru, the show featured 23 contestants from different walks of life.

Also read: ‘Bigg Boss 14 is worst season ever’: Devoleena, Shefali, Kamya express opinion after Salman Khan scolds Jasmin, Rubina

Mohanlal, the show’s host, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam thriller, Drishyam 2. It was recently announced that the film will skip its theatrical release and land on Amazon Prime. The announcement was made via the teaser release last week.

Drishyam 2 becomes the first mainstream Malayalam film to announce its direct-OTT release in 2021.

The sequel to the highly successful 2015 film, which will begin from where Drishyam left off, promises to raise the stakes with double the thrills.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
Production-spec Renault Kiger to make its global debut In India on January 28th
Production-spec Renault Kiger to make its global debut In India on January 28th
Rahane has a chance to equal Dhoni’s record in Sydney
Rahane has a chance to equal Dhoni’s record in Sydney
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In