‘Bigg Boss 14 is worst season ever’: Devoleena, Shefali, Kamya express opinion after Salman Khan scolds Jasmin, Rubina

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:04 IST

Soon after host Salman Khan scolded Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik for their behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, former contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga and Kamya Panjabi took to Twitter to express their views and criticise the way the three have been fighting.

Kamya was clearly upset with the housemates. Listing all the major issues that Salman raised, she wrote, “Inequality in kitchen, bartann ghis ghis, naak girr jayegi, woh log hum log (comments on cleaning the dishes, differentiation between them and us) n then fighting in front of kaagaz team.... Just one word for tonite’s epi SHI SHI SHI SHI #BB14 @ColorsTV.” Devoleena also shared her tweet and wrote, “Its dirt just dirt...”

Its dirt just dirt... https://t.co/ywB2JQctda — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 3, 2021

Devleena also wrote in a separate tweet, "I swear first nikki and now jasmin...is making #bb14 the worst and irritating show ever.. sacchi mein real vamp hai..oh god.. @BiggBoss.”

I swear first nikki and now jasmin...is making #bb14 the worst and irritating show ever.. sacchi mein real vamp hai..oh god.. @BiggBoss — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 3, 2021

However, former contestant Diandra Soares supported Rubina and tweeted, “#RubinaIsTheBossBOSS I believed her explanation that she saw arshi get annoyed so did it more & if someone like arshi who dishes out nonsense she should be able to take it too!!!!NOTHING DOUBLE MEANING IN THIS #blownoutofproportion @RubiDilaik.”

#RubinaIsTheBossBOSS

I believed her explanation that she saw arshi get annoyed so did it more & if someone like arshi who dishes out nonsense she should be able to take it too!!!!

NOTHING DOUBLE MEANING IN THIS #blownoutofproportion @RubiDilaik pic.twitter.com/wZEYdI8wVE — Diandra Soares (@diandrasoares13) January 3, 2021

Shefali also tweeted, “Darasal #JasminBhasin and #NikkiTamboli and gang ko ye lag raha hai ki ikkhate ho kar #RakhiSawant ki bezati kar rahe hai but inhe kya pata ki audience ke samne inki khud ki bezati ho rahi hai #BiggBoss14. #alygoni bhi #JasminBasin ko kafi samjhate h (Actually, Jasmin, Niki and gang thought they were insulting Rakhi. Little did they know that their actions insulted them in front of the audience. Aly Goni often explains things to Jasmin) but she is still repeating all this making fun of others and bullying . And so are her supporters doing on social media !! Shame . #SalmanKhan ne tak keh dia uske bad bhi tumhe akal nahi ai (You did not realise even after Salman warned you). #nikkitamboli should play smartly now . I think she should join the “wo log” waha unhe zyada faeda hoga because”hum log” wale group mei priorities already set hai ki kon kisko bachega . #BiggBoss14 (She will benefit with the ‘wo log’ because the ‘humlog’ group already has the priorities set. as to who will save whom).”

#alygoni bhi #JasminBasin ko kafi samjhate h but she is still repeating all this making fun of others and bullying . And so are her supporters doing on social media !! Shame . #SalmanKhan ne tak keh dia uske bad bhi tumhe akal nahi ai https://t.co/SqAJ5mBllR — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 3, 2021

#nikkitamboli should play smartly now . I think she should join the "wo log" waha unhe zyada faeda hoga because"hum log" wale group mei priorities already set hai ki kon kisko bachega. #BiggBoss14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 3, 2021

#RubinaDialik is strong enough to leave the gossiping group of #JasmineBhasin and #nikkitamboli and speak up if something wrong is happening or is said infront of her instead of watching the bullying of #RakhiSawant #BiggBoss14 unke bhale ke liye hi unhe samjhaya gaya hai — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 3, 2021

Shefali also expressed hopes that Rubina could fare better. “#RubinaDialik is strong enough to leave the gossiping group of #JasmineBhasin and #nikkitamboli and speak up if something wrong is happening or is said infront of her instead of watching the bullying of #RakhiSawant #BiggBoss14 unke bhale ke liye hi unhe samjhaya gaya hai (she has been scolded and explained things for her own good),” she wrote.

Salman had scolded the housemates for cornering and ridiculing Rakhi and taking digs at her plastic surgery. “Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, ‘Rahuls’ (Rahul Vaidya and Rahul Mahajan), Aly Goni. Everyone! Shocking. You came here to earm respect and clearly could not earn it. And, you guys are ..like Rubina is the face of Colors channel. I should be scared of you all. God knows what you will say ‘nose will fall now’ or something,” Salman yelled at them on Sunday’s episode.

