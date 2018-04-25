Mann Ki Awaaaz Pratigya actor Amita Udgata dies in Mumbai

TV actor Amita Udgata, best known for her role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, died Tuesday night following lung failure, media reports said. The official Twitter handle of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed Amita’s death with a condolence tweet.

“#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the sudden demise of #AmitaUdgata ji. May her soul Rest in Peace. @sushant_says @DJariwalla @deepakqazir @amitbehl1 @ayubnasirkhan @sanjaymbhatia @NupurAlankar @rakufired @rammakantdaayam @RajRomit,” CINTAA tweeted.

An India Today report claimed that Amita was admitted in Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital four days ago and she was on life support. The last rites will be performed on Thursday, it added.

Amita began her acting career in 1965 with plays. She then moved to the small screen and worked in popular sitcoms including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Maharana Pratap, Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo and Doli Armaanon Ki.

Amita rose to fame with her portrayal of Amma in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. She entered Kuch Rnag Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as the lead character, Dev’s grand aunt and gained popularity with her performance.

She also featured in films like Aishwarya Rai-starrer Sarbjit and Konkana Sen’s Amu.

