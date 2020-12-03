Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey team up for Discovery original Secrets of Sinauli: ‘Seeing ancient Indian history from a new perspective’

tv

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:30 IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has teamed up with director Neeraj Pandey for a new history show titled Secrets of Sinauli. A Discovery original, Secrets of Sinauli will bring together Manoj and Neeraj for the fifth time. They have previously worked together in Special 26, Naam Shabana, Saat Uchakkey and Aiyaary.

Secrets of Sinauli is part of a new, India-special initiative by Discovery+ featuring popular celebrities. Starting December 15, Mission Frontline (Rana Daggubati), Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil (Randeep Hooda) and Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century (Manoj and Neeraj) will be shown.

Manoj said in a press statement, “Being a part of Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the century was enriching in many ways because I got to learn so much more about ancient India. The archaeological discoveries made at Sinauli tell us so much about our history and about ancient civilizations that existed more than 4000 years ago. I have been able to see ancient Indian history from a new perspective.”

Manoj shared a poster and tweeted, “I have been able to see ancient Indian history from a new perspective through ‘Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century’ coming soon.” A tweet announcing the Discovery original from the official handle of the channel said, “Unveiling ‘Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century’, an archaeological odyssey in India’s newly unearthed past. Coming soon!”

I have been able to see ancient Indian history from a new perspective through ‘Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century’ coming soon on @DiscoveryPlusIn @FridayStorytel1 @neerajpofficial#IndiaKeLiye #DiscoveryPlusOriginals pic.twitter.com/Aufb1NSPNY — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 3, 2020

Manoj was recently seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari that was among the first few films to see a theatrical release post the six-months’ long shutdown of movie theaters. The film, that also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh, is all set for a digital release soon.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Evicted contestant Aly Goni reacts as sister tweets ‘we could have stayed without you for a few more days’

Asked if he felt Bollywood makes full use of his talent, Manoj told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “The Bollywood you are talking about, they still don’t know what to do with us. We work off Bollywood, like there’s off-Broadway. In the city itself, I have always stayed on the fringe and worked from there.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more