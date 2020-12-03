Bigg Boss 14: Evicted contestant Aly Goni reacts as sister tweets ‘we could have stayed without you for a few more days’

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:00 IST

Actor Aly Goni, who walked out of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14 on Wednesday’s episode, has thanked family, friends and fans - of both himself and Jasmin Bhasin. He also responded to his sister tweeting in support that she could have managed without him for a few more days.

Aly walked out of the show hosted by Salman Khan after he land Jasmin lost a task. He decided that she should be the one to go ahead in the game. Soon after he stepped out of the house, Aly’s sister tweeted, “Hum reh lete tere bina aur thoda time. @AlyGoni.” Aly’s handle soon responded with, “Thankkkk you meri behan. Teri life itni busy hai with kids and all fir bhi tune yeh sab ke liye time nikala and special thanx to all my #FamAly and #Jasminians Lots of love to u all... keep supporting our sherni.”

Thankkkk you meri behan ❤️ teri life itni busy hai with kids and all fir bhi tune yeh sab ke liye time nikala ❤️🙏🏼 and special thanx to all my #FamAly and #Jasminians ❤️ lots of love to u all... keep supporting our sherni ❤️ https://t.co/iSbDH6Arpt — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 2, 2020

Aly also thanked fans for their love and tweeted, “Uuufffff itna pyaaar, love u all, let’s stay positive.”

Uuufffff itna pyaaar 😍😍🥰 love u all 🙏🏼 let’s stay positive 😉❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 2, 2020

Later, Kavita also stormed out of the house during a fight with Rubina Dilaik. Bigg Boss chided contestants for being inactive and low on passion in the game and opened the main door for those uninterested candidates who may wish to leave. While Kavita kept arguing that everyone else was to blame, she stormed out of the house during her fight with Rubina and the housemates believed she’d return in some time.

In a rare scene, most contestants were seen appreciating Aly for his attitude and behaviour, soon after he went out of the game. Aly had entered the show as wild card contestant, and claimed to have done so only to support rumoured girlfriend Jasmin. He often admitted that he could not restrain himself when he saw Jasmin crying.

