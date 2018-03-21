Meghan Markle to join Madame Tussauds’ royal line-up

Meghan Markle will join the royal waxwork line-up at Madame Tussauds museum in London alongside her fiance Prince Harry in early May, before their wedding on May 19, the museum announced today.

The world-famous attraction announced the addition of the 36-year-old American actor to its collection in royal style outside Buckingham Palace.

“Giving Meghan the royal welcome she deserves, the official notice of Ms Markle’s imminent arrival was placed on a golden easel outside Buckingham Palace, confirming the news she will join the rest of the royal family at the attraction in time for her upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry,” Madame Tussauds said in a statement.

OMG, try this for news... #MeghanMarkle will be joining her future husband Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon! Can't breathe. 👑✨#ThePrincessIsHere pic.twitter.com/lPABJTagTp — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) March 21, 2018

It employed the services of an infamous 81-year-old royalist Anthony Appleton, who dressed up as a “town crier” to make the announcement in traditional style associated with English royalty.

Appleton rang the bell and bellowed: “Oyez! Oyez! Edward Fuller, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, is proud to announce the imminent arrival of her royal likeness Meghan Markle.”

In a reference to the actor’s most famous role as a lawyer in Suits he added: “The future princess, bride-to-be and queen of the courtroom will be safely delivered to the world-famous London attraction in early May 2018”.

(L-R) Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, US actress Meghan Markle and her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. (AFP)

The details of the waxwork, including the chosen outfit and stance, will remain secret until the unveiling in early May. But the museum said the choice will reflect an iconic moment in the actor’s royal journey so far.

“Excitement for the royal couple’s wedding reaches across the globe so it will come as no surprise that we’ve been secretly working away on a Meghan Markle figure since news of the royal engagement broke,” said Madame Tussauds London’s General Manager Edward Fuller.

US actress Meghan Markle (R), fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry receives a posy of flowers from a young girl after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018. (AFP)

“It’s clear that the public has already taken Meghan to their hearts. One half of arguably the most famous couple in the world right now she’s already made her own mark as a humanitarian and role model. We’re excited to give guests the chance to ‘meet’ her in attraction later this year,” he said.

Madame Tussauds New York is also set to announce its own launch of a Markle figure later this year, marking the first time a US citizen will join the British royal family section at the museum in decades.

