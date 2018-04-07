Meryl Streep’s first look for Big Little Lies season 2 revealed

Meryl Streep’s first look as Mary Louise Wrigh in the second season of HBO’s critically acclaimed hit, Big Little Lies, was revealed online by producers and stars of the show Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

“First day on the set with Meryl and my darling boys! #BigLittleLies,” Kidman captioned the picture.

Streep, who will join the show alongside Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern, will play the mother of Perry (played by Alexander Skarsgard in Season 1).

Her character will arrive in Monterey after becoming “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren” following her son’s death and “searching for answers,” according to a description provided by HBO.

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, Iain Armitage, Jeffrey Nordling, and James Tupper are all set to return for the hit show’s second season.

Follow @htshowbiz for more