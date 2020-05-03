Mohena Kumari reveals what made her fall for husband Suyesh Rawat

tv

TV actor Mohena Kumari has revealed details about her love story with now husband Suyesh Rawat and what made her fall for him. Mohena and Suyesh got married in a grand affair in Haridwar in October 2019.

Mohena told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I remember attending the Star Parivaar Awards and then we were supposed to meet for dinner. He waited patiently for four to five hours. I got late at the awards. When I reached there he was like, ‘It is ok, in this line it takes time, I do understand’. I fell flat. I was like he is the nicest person I have ever met.” Interestingly, Mohena has also claimed that while her in-laws knew her work, Suyesh was not quite acquainted with showbiz.

Earlier this month, she shared a teaser of her wedding video and wrote an elaborate note for her family and husband. “It has been six months! Six months ago was literally the biggest day of my life...a day full of nervousness, laughter , hugs and tears a lot of things changed, a lot of new things began. My family did so much for me and my happiness and gave me so much love.I will never be able to thank them enough.”

My new family supported me and took me in with so much love that I will be indebted with love for life. Thanks to all my friends who made it for my big day , I literally couldn’t do it without you’ll, love you guys so much. All our staff - my extended family- that was there working tirelessly day in and day out to make these days and this day especially , so wonderful for us.A big thank you to all the Premi’s of Manav Dharam who came from all over the world to celebrate our day with us thank you for all the love. And now for the one and only , the one who has been my pillar , my buddy , my partner in crimes and good deeds @suyeshrawat, my love, my everything. Thank you for sharing and cherishing the best moment of my life. I love you My Pati. So much #happysixmonths #sumo #sumokishaadi Thanks for the Lovely Teaser @storiesbyjosephradhik Eagerly waiting for The Wedding Film.”

“I met him for the first time in Delhi. Our families made us meet. Now, he was very quiet and I am too talkative. But the thing that got me excited was the fact that he liked mountains. I love mountains. He likes to go for hikes and treks. I want to explore mountains in my life. Also, I feel people who love the hills are honest people. Also, he did not try to impress me unnecessarily or talk stupid stuff. He is not a quiet person but he did take a lot of time to get talking to me. He got me curious,” she further told the entertainment website.

Ahead of her wedding, Mohena had said in an interview, “As of now there are no jitters because there are so many things going on. I think the moment I wear my wedding outfit that’s when I am going to realise or that’s when I am going to feel nervousness. As of now there’s too much going on and there’s too much excitement so there are no wedding jitters.”

Mohena belons to the erstwhile royal family of Rewa. She is famous for playing Keerti Goenka in the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohena had participated in dance reality show, Dance India Dance, as well.

