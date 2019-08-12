Nach Baliye 9: Vindu Dara Singh, wife Dina Umarova eliminated in Govinda-special episode

tv

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:34 IST

Actor Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova have been eliminated from dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 for getting the least number of votes. The couple was placed in the bottom two along with actor Urvashi Dholakia and her ex Anuj Sachdeva.

Vindu also shared a fun video on Instagram after his final episode and wrote, “If you never Dance you should , because Dance is fun and fun is good. Thank you for all the love and wishes for #NachBaliye we had great fun thank you @StarPlus @AnilJha @Banijay #SKTV.”

The couple had performed to Govinda’s hit number, Neeche Phoolon Ki Dukan from the 2000 film Joru Ka Ghulam. Vindu had dressed up as actor Shakti Kapoor’s iconic character Nandu for the performance.

Vindu and Dina are the second couple to leave the show after actor Keith Sequeira and wife Rochelle Rao were eliminated from the show last week.

Govinda and wife Sunita were the special guests of the week. Govinda had joined his former co-star Raveena Tandon on stage to perform on their hit number, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare from the 1998 film Dulhe Raja. They were later joined by Sunita and went on to perform on their another hit song, Main Laila Laila Chillaunga.

Nach Baliye season 9 is being produced by Salman Khan and airs every Saturday and Sunday, 8 PM on Star Plus. The makers have introduced a new concept of bringing exes on the dance floor. Urvashi-Anuj, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni are among the ex couples participating on the show. Other couples include Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityami Shirke, Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhaag, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria,

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 09:32 IST