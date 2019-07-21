Anup Jalota’s mother’s last rites performed in Mumbai, Vindu Dara Singh, Pankaj Udhas attend the funeral

Bhajan singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota’s mother Kamala died on Friday. She was cremated in Mumbai on Sunday. A host of celebrities including actor Vindu Dara Singh and singer Pankaj Udhas attended her funeral.

Anup performed the last rites of his mother and was spotted walking barefoot in the funeral procession. Kamala died at the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. She was 85.

Anup Jalota during his mother’s funeral. ( Varinder Chawla )

Vindu Dara Singh and Pankaj Udhas attend Anup Jalota’s mother’s funeral. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anup recently returned from New York where he took out time to visit actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in the city for the past nine months. Sharing a picture with Rishi and Neetu, Anup wrote on Instagram, “An Evening Well Spent with the Healthy, Happy and Healing family. It felt like a home away from home. Thank you @rishikapoorofficial Ji, @neetu54 Ji, and Radhika for a wonderful time. Rishi Kapoor Ji, can’t wait to see you back on screen!”

Anup recently dropped hints of appearing in the upcoming season of reality show, Bigg Boss. In an interview with Hindi Rush, Anup said, “I am going in the Bigg Boss house.” Adding to the speculations, he further added, “I might co-host with Salman Khan.” On being asked with who would he like to go as a jodi this year, the singer replied, “Katrina Kaif.”

Anup participated in Bigg Boss 12 last year and entered the house as a jodi with Jasleen Matharu, whom he called his student.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 16:36 IST