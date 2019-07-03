Namik Paul’s Kavach copies The Ring scene, actor ‘begs’ with ghost who talks only in Marathi: report

Kavach: Mahashivratri, the Hindi-language supernatural show, reportedly stooped to a new low as it aired scenes lifted from iconic horror franchise, The Ring, in episodes aired over the weekend.

According to a Bollywoodlife report, a recent episode of the show aired an exact lift from the popular film franchise, The Ring. The protagonist is stuck in his office and he can see the ghost through his screen, only this time it is his laptop screen, the report added.

Also read: Kabir Singh box office collection day 12: Shahid Kapoor film to cross Rs 200 crore mark today, here are 5 records it has already broken

The tabloid added that the ghost here was an exact replica of the girl from The Ring. The only Indian element the makers could think of, was her long tresses, done via poor-quality CGI. The report also said that the victim, Namik Paul aka Angad, begs for mercy from the witch and says, “I beg you, please.” That, when the ghost has been talking in Marathi all the while.

Kavach Mahashivratri is the second season of Kavach, a supernatural horror drama series, that was initially based on the story of Savitri and Satyavan.

Talking about working in supernatural shows, Namik had earlier said, “I did not want to play the same role, even if I do a romantic show, a lot of times, because of how I am built (read: tall and brooding), I might be cast as the guy who loves the girl and he can’t say it, you know that in itself is a typecast, the silent guy who is angry, sort of like Darcy from Pride and Prejudice. There are so many things to think about and as a character, I think it is so different from both my previous roles and since people are loving the genre, what happens is you look at the story. If you look at it as a supernatural show then yes it gets reductive, but if you see the story, it is quite different and Ekta Kapoor and Balaji know how to get the content. I look at it from my perspective is all I would say.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 17:18 IST