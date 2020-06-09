Nishant Malkani says he struggled for 8 years before bagging Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paega: ‘I couldn’t make my place’

tv

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:34 IST

TV actor Nishant Malkani has opened up about his struggle in the industry and revealed how he got his first project easily but had to wait for 8 years before he landed a good show. Nishant is currently seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paega.

Nishant told Times of India in an interview, “Who hasn’t faced rejections in life? I got a very easy access and entry into the industry as I was discovered by somebody in Kolkata and I gave my audition. That first audition gave me my first show, but it was not easy after that. I have struggled for 7-8 years to make my mark till I got Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. In the middle I tried films, I did web series, some television shows also, but because I was little here and there I couldn’t make my place. I am happy now I have my place in television and I want to grow this and then expand my horizon.”

“I tried a lot of things because I was not satisfied at one place so I was trying a different kind of approach. The good thing that happened was I got a lot of experience of different mediums. The only drawback of it was I couldn’t establish myself in one medium. That is okay I feel; it’s part of the learning process of any actor. I took a two-year break to do learn acting. I did a diploma in acting and it made me a better actor. I feel whatever happens, happens for good. I am very happy,” he said.

Nishant made his debut with Miley Jab Hum Tum and has worked in several shows including Sasural Genda Phool and Ram Milaye Jodi. He also featured in web series Ragini MMS Returns.

Recently, Kanika Mann, who plays the lead on Guddan, also opened up about her starting days in the industry and said, “I knew that my father would never agree to it. So initially I thought of pursuing it without his knowledge and wanted to hide from him. But this couldn’t have lasted for long. It was something that I could have never hidden from him as it would have come on TV had I not told him.”

