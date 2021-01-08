Not planning a family right now: Sharad Malhotra

tv

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:39 IST

Sharad Malhotra will turn a year older tomorrow and he just wants to chill at home with family. “I will enjoy my day off and be at home. We will have friends over for a low-key dinner or might step out,” he says.

He shares that there’s an addition to their family with the arrival of a golden retriever pup and Malhotra looks forward to play with him after shoot every day. “We have a new member in the house and he is delightful. White as snow, he is just 45 days old, so taking care of him is a 24x7 job. Listening to our stories about him, people laugh when we tell them about our routine and tell us that maybe we are training for the real baby, a child, I mean. I realise that having a child is a massive responsibility- be it a four-legged or a two-legged baby. We can’t take it casually and it is not easy,” he adds.

Ask him about thoughts on starting a family and he replies, “We are not planning a family right now. Abhi time hai. Whenever it happens, it will. We are still discovering and enjoying each other’s company. As cliché as it may sound, that is the truth. When you have a 12-hour schedule, the plan is to have moments with your partner but it doesn’t happen as often as you would like. We try to have some getaways, drives, dinners and spend time with each other,” says the Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor. He is thankful for the time during lockdown with his wife in 2020 and plans to visit his parents more often this year.

Malhotra divulges that TV has always been his “first love”, but the OTT platform too looks exciting. “I am looking forward to a rocking 2021 including some web shows that I am in talks for. Luckily, most of my TV shows have done well. My ongoing show Nagin is talked about and my negative role has been appreciated. I took it up because it was so different from the good boy roles and my positive image, so though I was hesitant, yet I took up the challenge,” he signs off.

