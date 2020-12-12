On Siddharth Shukla’s 40th birthday, check out pics of his ‘Best Model in the World’ win in 2005

tv

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 07:11 IST

Actor Siddharth Shukla has been a winner all along. Did you know that before he lifted the Bigg Boss trophy last year,he had also won the Best Model of the World title in 2005? On Sidharth Shukla’s 40th birthday on Saturday, let us go back in time 15 years to meet the actor with much longer hair and an innocent sparkle in his eyes.

Siddharth was just 24 when he won the title at a competition in Turkey. He walked the ramp in a stylish suit and even in some fitting swimwear. He carried his hair a little longer back then and we wonder what it would take to encourage him to try that style once again.

Talking about the win, Siddharth had earlier said in an interview to Telly Chakkar, “It was a very proud feeling especially because I was representing my country there. I also say that I was representing my country there as everybody in that foreign country addressed me as the Indian boy. This clearly stated I was not Siddharth Shukla but I was an Indian in a foreign country. That moment was indeed a very special moment of my life as I got to represent my country in a small way through this and eventually take the tag back home. Back home, I got a warm welcome from one and all. Phone calls kept coming in and so did offers. In the middle of modelling, acting happened. I am not a trained actor but am of the view that one learns more practically and that’s exactly how I have learnt.”

Check out pictures from the event:

Apart from winning the 13th season of Bigg Boss, Siddharth is also known for starring in hit shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor has lately been seen in multiple music videos, with ones featuring him with Bigg Boss co-contestant Shenaaz Gill becoming the most popular.

Also read: Radhika Apte agrees war films in India are ‘quite nationalistic’, says ‘we have a long way to go’ in telling more human stories

Siddharth and Shenaaz, who are also given a collective name Sidnaaz by their followers, were most recently seen in Tony Kakkar’s music video for Shona Shona. The colourful video showed them as two lovers in a candy-floss world.

Follow @htshowbiz for more