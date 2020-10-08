Palak Tiwari celebrates 20th birthday with wishes from mom Shweta Tiwari, party with friends. See pics

tv

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:18 IST

Actor Shweta Tiwari is the happiest mommy as her daughter Palak turns 20 on Thursday. Shweta took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her day out with Palak and wished her a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to My Good luck charm She’s a Badass with a big HEART @palaktiwarii sr.Tiwari,” Shweta captioned her post. The photos show them out and about in Mumbai, visiting some eateries and spending time at the beach. Both of them are seen in a shirt and jeans combo, with their hair tied in a ponytail. The duo often step out and pose in matching outfits, like they did on Shweta’ s birthday on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Palak also has a small, at-home party of her own with a couple of friends. She shared pictures from the bash, in which she was seen wearing a short beige and golden outfit, and getting kisses from her bestie.

Palak and Shweta’s fans gave them a tonne of compliments about how the two looked more like sisters than mother and daughter. “Ma-Beti goals,” wrote one fan. “Lookin like sisters,” wrote another.

Shweta was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month but is now completely well. On her birthday, she decided to finally step out of her isolation and pamper herself. Palak baked her a cake and Shweta called herself the luckiest mother in the world.

Palak has signed her first film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra, is said to be inspired by true events and is the first of a horror-thriller franchise. It revolves around Rosie, an employee at Saffron BPO, which is said to be haunted.The film, co-produced by Vivek Oberoi, will go on floors in December.

