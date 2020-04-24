Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane to reunite for virtual antakshari

tv

Yesteryear actors have decided to offer some fun-filled nostalgia for those who remember the entertainment scene from the 90s - while Doordarshan airs reruns of several popular serials, Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Durga Jasraj and Rajeshwari Sachdeva are all set to reunite for a virtual antakshari - a game of songs. All these actors had played host for the popular game show, Antakshari.

A Mid Day report quoted Pallavi as saying, “For Renuka, Durga, Rajeshwari and me, acting was the primary profession. Yet, it was music and our wacky sense of humour that brought us together and made us lifelong friends. I am eagerly looking forward to this session with my friends.”

The virtual antakshari will be part of The Future of Life Festival, to be held on April 30. The former anchors of the show will also discuss how creator Gajendra Singh created a popular TV show out of one of the favourite Indian pastime, the report added.

Antakshari originally aired in 1993 on Zee TV. Later, various new versions of the same were also aired. Talking about the show, Annu Kapoor had told Hindustan Times in 2016, “Ankatshari turned my life around. It was a home-grown concept and steeped in Indian culture. A fan once said, ‘Aap hamari sanskritik dharohar hain (you have promoted our cultural heritage)’. For me, that was like getting a Bharat Ratna. People told me that my conversations about national integration, the Hindi language and our culture were inspiring.” Annu became a household name with Antakshari and was associated with the show for 12 years.

