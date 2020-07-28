Parth Samthaan, accused of flouting quarantine rules, says ‘I had a panic attack’

tv

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:52 IST

Television actor Parth Samthaan, who recently tested negative for Covid-19, has responded to allegations that he flouted quarantine rules and stepped out of his apartment. He said that he was having a panic attack and has now left Mumbai for his hometown, Pune, to spend time with his family.

On Monday night, a Twitter user tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and wrote, “TV actor @LaghateParth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action by BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice.”

TV actor @LaghateParth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action by BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice — Shilpa (@Suhaasi) July 27, 2020

Parth replied on Tuesday morning, “Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family ..”

Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family .. — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 28, 2020

However, the Twitter was not satisfied with his explanation. She wrote, “That is why there are BMC rules, and Management Committee. Society has a quarantine center with 24 hr helpline from doctors where he could have contacted. If everybody started giving these kind of excuses like Parth there would be no control.”

That is why there are BMC rules, and Management Committee. Society has a quarantine center with 24 hr helpline from doctors where he could have contacted. If everybody started giving these kind of excuses like Parth there would be no control. — Shilpa (@Suhaasi) July 28, 2020

Parth tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12 and revealed in an Instagram post that he would remain under home quarantine as he was showing ‘mild symptoms’. His reports came back negative last week and he shared an update on Instagram. “As you all know by now... My reports are negative & I feel much better. Thank you all for keeping me in your prayers... Thanks a ton, God bless you,” he wrote.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty threatened to frame Sushant Singh Rajput, used his credit cards, says his father in FIR

After Parth’s diagnosis came to light, the shoot of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot was briefly stopped, and his co-stars including Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Pooja Banerjee were tested. All the actors tested negative for the virus.

Though Parth has now tested negative for Covid-19, it is not known when he will resume shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, as he has left for Pune.

Follow @htshowbiz for more