Peter Dinklage said his last day on the sets of Game of Thrones was very sad

As the last season of Game of Thrones is ready to be aired, actor Peter Dinklage, who plays the role of Tyrion Lannister in the series, is as sad as the fans to bid goodbye to the show. After winning the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, the actor was asked (backstage) if it was bittersweet that the series was wrapping up, to which Peter said that he had his last day on set back in July of this year and it was very sad, Fox News reported.

Peter said that apart from being a great TV show, Game Of Thrones was an enormous family to be a part of. He also mentioned that since he was far away from his home in New York City, he would only go home on weekends and would spend a lot of time in Ireland and other locations where the series was being shot.

When asked about his next project, Peter said that he is yet to come across a writer as talented as David Benioff and Dan Weiss. Commenting on the last season of GOT, the X-Men actor said that the final season is the biggest thing they have done so far and he hopes it is worth the hard work and wait.

Game of Thrones took home the award for ‘outstanding drama series’ from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. The series will conclude with its eighth season premiering in 2019.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 20:39 IST