Pooja Banerjee quits Nach Baliye 9 with husband Sandeep Sejwal post injury, hospitalised

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:11 IST

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pooja Banerjee, who entered dance reality show Nach Baliye with husband Sandeep Sejwal as a wild card entry, has quit the show. The actor suffered serious injuries while rehearsing for her second dance performance to be aired in the coming weekend and is now hospitalised.

A source from the channel has confirmed to Hindustan Times that Pooja has quit the show and is currently recuperating in a Mumbai hospital.

Talking about Pooja’s injury, Sandeep said in a statement, “In the act, Pooja had to stand on my shoulders and fall back, with our choreographer catching her. However, she slipped, lost her balance and fell in the front from above 10 feet from the ground. She landed on her hands. The impact was such that she hurt both her hands — the joint of her right wrist is fractured, while the left elbow bone is chipped. Pooja has also sprained a ligament in her left leg. She is in a cast and the doctors are waiting for the swelling to subside before they perform the surgery, which is scheduled to take place today. She will be hospitalized for at least a week.”

Confirming their exit, he added, “Since the show is about couples, I don’t think we will be able to continue. So, we are opting out.”

Pooja and Sandeep were among the four wild card couples on the show including Urvashi Dholakia - Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli - Vishal Aditya Singh and Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani.

Talking about how she was finding it difficult to shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pooja had told ETimes in an interview, “It was injurious. I got bruised and how! You know my look in Kasautii. The camera person had a difficult time trying to find a proper angle to shoot my scenes. He was like, ‘Maa’m kaise chhupau kaha se chhupau?’ Even make-up couldn’t cover the bruise marks.” She also added, “My ankle and toe got twisted and told them not to give me scenes which requires me to walk. I was limping. I would just say my lines.”

She had said, “It was a revelation for us as we have never danced together. But I had that level of confidence. I was like, ‘kar lenge yeh’. In my heart, I felt we could do this. We have never performed liked this on stage before after school and college.” Sandeep, who is a national-level swimmer, added that the platform is very new to him and he was doing it for her.

Recently, Nach Baliye 9 contestant Faizal Khan had quit the show after suffering from a leg injury during the shoot of his other show, Chandragupta Maurya. He fell from the horse while shooting and had to undergo a surgery. His partner Muskaan Kataria had delivered a solo performance before leaving the show.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 14:48 IST