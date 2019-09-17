Katrina Kaif sizzles in a backless dress at IIFA Rocks 2019, Arjun Kapoor tells her ‘back off’. See pics

bollywood

Actor Katrina Kaif and many other Bollywood celebrities turned up at the IIFA Rocks red carpet on Monday. Katrina, however, stole the spotlight in a shimmery red dress.

Dressed in the backless attire with a centre slit and a plunging neckline, Katrina added her own pinch of fiery red to the green carpet event. She later shared a picture of her appearance on Instagram, which got a candid reaction from actor Arjun Kapoor. The actor, who often hilariously trolls his industry friends on social media, commented to the post, “Back off.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at IIFA Rocks event. ( Varinder Chawla )

A host of Bollywood celebrities, however, turned up in metallic costumes as per the theme of the night. While Radhika Madan was in a classic bronze dress, Richa Chadha chose a slit gown for the event. Rakul Preet Singh was in a golden pantsuit with a bare neckline.

Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan and Richa Chadha at IIFA Rocks event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Aparshakti Khurana also turned up at the event and were spotted in black suits. While Vicky kept it simple with a bowtie, Aparshakti was in a dramatic blazer.

Salim–Sulaiman, Aparshakti Khurana and Neha Kakkar at IIFA Rocks event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier, Katrina had shared a throwback picture of her performance to her hit number Kala Chashma at the awards held in New York last year. She had called it her IIFA moment while showing her excitement for the awards, which will be held in Mumbai this year.

To this Arjun had reacted, “Wear it the day not at night...don’t want u trippin gurl!”

Arjun also reacted to one of her candid clicks a few days ago, which she shared with just a coffee mug emoji in caption. Katrina had written for Arjun soon after, “@arjunkapoor this is the body language when one drinks coffee.” Arjun had replied to her, “The emoji has nothing to do with the picture Katrina... is that a clue for Karan to join u for Koffee on Takht ???” He added, “Btw just joking @katrinakaif don’t be firing me later... loving the vibe though...”

Katrina is currently basking in the success of Bharat, which collected Rs 211 crore at the domestic box office. She will now be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

Arjun Kapoor is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat. He will be seen as Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film. He also has a romantic comedy titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra in his kitty.

