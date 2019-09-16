e-paper
IIFA Rocks 2019: Radhika Apte, Rakul Preet Singh, Ali Fazal kick off glamorous evening. See pics

Several Bollywood actors such as Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal, Rakul Preet Singh, and others, arrived at the IIFA Rocks 2019 event in Mumbai. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
IIFA Rocks 2019: Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte and Rakul Preet Singh arrive.
The IIFA Rocks event has kicked off in Mumbai on Monday. A precursor to the IIFA Awards, the event saw the likes of several Bollywood personalities in attendance.

Spotted at the venue -- the SVP Stadium -- were Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Soundarya Sharma, Kabir Bedi, Rakul Preet Singh and Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan. Ali recently bagged a supporting role in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile, to be directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the popular detective novel by Agatha Christie. Radhika’s last screen appearance was opposite Dev Patel in The Wedding Guest. See pictures from the event here.

The event will host performances by Amit Trivedi, Salim-Sulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot and Tulsi Kuma. Fashion designers Shantanu & Nikhil and Kunal Rawal will display their latest creations.

The IIFA Awards 2019 will be held on September 18. The ceremony will be hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana, and will take place in Mumbai. Andhadhun leads the nominations with 13 nods. Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat followed Andhadhun with 10 nominations each. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju received nominations in seven categories while Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho is nominated in six categories.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 21:14 IST

