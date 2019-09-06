IIFA 2019: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif get full marks for chemistry, see pics and videos

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:39 IST

Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit were the star attraction at the Indian International Film Awards (IIFA) 2019 press conference and the camaraderie between Salman and Katrina won hearts.

In pictures and videos that have surfaced online from the event held in Mumbai on Thursday evening, the Bharat stars are seen comfortably posing with each other and leading the way for one another the way only good friends can. The actors are also caught looking into each others’ eyes.

The actors also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of banning single-use plastic in the country and urged fans to support the mission. At an IIFA press conference in Mumbai, the actors voiced their concerns and drew attention to the pressing environmental problems.

Salman, who was dressed in a black shirt and blue trousers, added, “Don’t use plastic and don’t be plastic.” In June, Salman had also posted a subtle yet impactful message on single-use plastic. The actor posted a video where he can be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he calls his Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in a plastic bottle. However, the monkey refuses. The actor then offers water in a glass and Bajrangi Bhaijaan quickly accepts it. While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is was the message to stop using plastic bottles.

Katrina, who had her own little solution and opinion about the issue in hand, was all praise for PM Modi’s initiative calling it “incredible” and urged everyone to support the campaign. “We don’t see it happening in front of us. It’s easy for us to just forget about the importance of what’s happening. But I think the easiest to do and a small change that we can all do in our lives that will make a big difference is about single-use plastic. I think PM Narendra Modi Ji’s initiative is incredible and that’s something we all should support. Don’t drink out of plastic bottles, try to carry some other container to hold your water,” said Katrina, who rocked a blue dress for the event.

IIFA announced its nominations in August and the ceremony will be held later this month. Sriram Raghavan’s National Award-winning thriller Andhadhun lead the field with 13 nods, which also include best actor male and female for Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. Other films which also got best picture and direction nods include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi with 10 nominations each, followed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju with seven nods and another National Award winner, Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho! with six.

