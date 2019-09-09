Rakul Preet Singh says she doesn’t know Bhojpuri actors, can’t expect Bollywood people to know her

bollywood

It’s been a good year so far for Rakul Preet Singh. The actor, who is a popular name in the south Indian film industry, tasted Bollywood success with her last release, romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. It wasn’t her first Hindi film but her impressive portrayal of a young girl in love with a man almost double her age has won her many fans. As the cute, bold and independent Aisha, she effortlessly manages to woo the audience.

“For the first time people saw me properly in a Hindi film. They are not aware of my work in the South Indian film industry. My other two Hindi films were very different from De De Pyaar De. This is was like a show reel of me as a complete actor with acting and dancing,” says the 28-year-old whose other two Hindi films were Yaariyan (2014) and Aiyaary (2018).

Rakul is currently awaiting the release of her next, Marjaavaan. So, does she feel the need to capitalize on her success? “That’s all theory. Practical life is very different. It all depends on what I get. I am very overwhelmed with the response and the calls and messages. But now I don’t understand how to capitalize… my job is acting. I can offer quality and variety and I hope the industry gives me enough opportunities to do that,” says Rakul.

The actor says she wants her Bollywood career to be a mixed bag with all kinds of roles, from potboilers to unconventional films.

“People perceive you in a certain way and give you roles according to that. But I am so glad that I got to play Aisha (in De De Pyaar De). I hope people see me differently and give the opportunities to do different things. That’s what excites you. Matlab mujhe gareeb bana do. I want to be without make up and also do commercial dance masala films,” shares Rakul.

While she has a dense filmography in South India, the actor is just three-films old in Bollywood. So how she navigate her way in Bollywood as a newcomer? “Your stardom matters to you only if you take it in a wrong way in your head. I don’t know Bhojpuri or Bengali actors, so I can’t expect people in Bollywood to know me as well. I know that I have to explain people that I have already done 18 films already. I have to work from scratch here and that is all right,” she says.

