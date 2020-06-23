Pooja Banerjee shares beautiful bond with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Sahil, Parth: ‘They are do anmol ratans of my life’

tv

TV actor Pooja Banerjee has revealed she shares quite a beautiful rapport with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Sahil Anand and Parth Samanthan. Pooja plays Nivedita Basu in the popular serial.

Speaking with Times of India in an interview, Pooja said, “Sahil and Parth, these two were in constant touch with me and were worried about me after the Nach Baliye accident. They would always video call me and show whatever was happening on the sets. They would share how much they were missing me. Everyday for one month, they would video call me. The kind of love I have got from Parth and Sahil is something that you get from your best friends or school friends. They are my real buddies. We have this amazing bond and in fact, we were discussing yesterday and planning to meet. I asked them to meet and Sahil suggested to go on a walk on Carter Road, but that plan did not happen.”

Last year, Pooja had hurt herself while performing on dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. The accident left her severely injured -- with the joint of her right wrist fractured, left elbow bone chipped and a sprained ligament in her left leg.

“My husband also keeps wondering about our random conversations. Sahil Anand is very funny, but Parth Samthaan is a little serious. So when Parth, Sahil and I are together something happens to us. We just forget that we are actors, celebrities and are in a public place. We start behaving like kids to a next level. Sometimes I feel they are the ‘do anmol ratan of my life’,” she further told the daily.

Pooja was juggling between shoots for web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3, Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot and another web show The Casino when the lockdown was enforced in March .

