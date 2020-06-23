e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / ‘Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to make his own Mannat, worshipped SRK’: Pavitra Rishta co-star Mrinalini Tyagi

‘Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to make his own Mannat, worshipped SRK’: Pavitra Rishta co-star Mrinalini Tyagi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta co-star Mrinalini Tyagi spoke about the actor’s dreams and how he admired Shah Rukh Khan.

tv Updated: Jun 23, 2020 13:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shah Rukh Khan at an event.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shah Rukh Khan at an event.
         

Actor Mrinalini Tyagi, who worked with late Sushant Singh Rajput in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, has revealed he wanted to build his own ‘Mannat’ as he was a huge fan of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Mannat is the name of SRK’s residence in Mumbai.

“He had such big dreams. He was a very hardworking boy. He would always say that we have one SRK and now everyone will have another SSR in the industry. He loved Shah Rukh Khan from the bottom of his heart. He worshipped him and was a huge fan,” she said, remembering their days of working on the Ekta Kapoor show.

 

Howz diz ???

Posted by Mrinalini Tyagi (teju) on Tuesday, April 16, 2013

“He would call himself SSR and do the signature pose of Shah Rukh Khan. He would say I will be the next badshah of Bollywood. He wanted to make his own Mannat. He was a boy with big dreams in his eyes so it’s really unbelievable that he can end his life. He copied Shah Rukh Khan in every sense not acting but otherwise. He wanted to walk on his footsteps,” Mrinalini told Times of India in an interview.

Also read: Kriti Sanon had rated Sushant Singh Rajput as more talented than Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan

Sushant’s admiration of SRK was always evident and he would often talk about it. Writing for HT Brunch, Sushant had confessed his love for Shah Rukh in 2017. “I was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I remember watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and thinking now here’s a cool dude. He is a great performer, but that’s not what impacted me most: Shah Rukh helped me sort out my confusion about who I should be,” he wrote.

Mrinalini mourned his death and told the daily, “Sushant was brainy, super intelligent and confident and because of his talent and confidence he was able to go so ahead in life. He shifted from TV and went to films and did so well. Whatever happened is very heartbreaking and unbelievable. It is very tragic and heartbreaking because Sushant and suicide are two different things they don’t go together. They are poles apart.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri without devotees and amid curfew
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri without devotees and amid curfew
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In