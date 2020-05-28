Preksha Mehta’s father says actor was restless due to lockdown: ‘We had no idea she will take such a drastic step’

tv

Updated: May 28, 2020 11:58 IST

Padman actor Preksha Mehta, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Indore residence on Tuesday, was worried due to halting of shoots amid lockdown, says her father. He also claimed that they never pressurised her to get married as she wanted to earn a name for herself in the industry before tying the knot.

Her father told ABP News in an interview, “Preksha used to remain restless as all shoots had halted due to lockdown. She was upset over the further extension of the lockdown in Mumbai. She never liked sitting idle. Whenever she used to read about the lockdown in the newspaper, I used to tell her that she shouldn’t be worried as it’s for everyone. We had no idea she will take such a drastic step.”

According to the report, Preksha had light-heartedly mentioned in her last Instagram live with a friend that her parents keep asking her to tie the knot. On being asked if he pressurized Preksha for marriage, her father told the portal, “Preksha had already told us that she will get married in 2-3 years only after earning a name in the film and TV industry. We never pressurized her for marriage but sometimes we used to ask her to get married in a light-hearted manner.”

In response to her suicide note, he said, “After reading the note, even we couldn’t understand why she wrote all this.” As per police inspector Rajeev Bhadoriya from Heera Nagar police station, Indore, the actor wrote in the note, “Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon (My shattered dreams have broken my confidence, I can’t live with dead dreams. Its difficult to live in this negativity. I have been trying since past one year. I am tired now).” She had also written on her Instagram stories hours before her death, “Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst).”

Preksha reportedly shot for a film titled Sakha opposite Priyanshu some time back. The actor said she joined him for the dubbing session and the two also sat together to watch the film.

