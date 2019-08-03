Prince Narula celebrates wife Yuvika Chaudhary’s birthday with multiple cakes and diamonds. Watch videos

tv

Television actor Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated her 36th birthday with all her friends and husband Prince Narula on Friday night. Pictures and videos from the midnight celebrations were shared on social media and are now going viral on the couple’s many fanpages on Instagram.

Videos from the party show Yuvika cutting multiple, colourful birthday cakes, all laid out on a table. Each cake bears a letter from her name. She cut another chocolate cake as her friends sang the birthday song for her. The entire room was decorated with balloons and ribbons. Yuvika was seen dressed in a shimmery black and silver dress and Prince wore a yellow T-shirt.

For her big day, Yuvika got two necklaces from Prince, which they unveiled at the party for everyone to see. Prince arranged them carefully in the jewellery boxes before Yuvika could catch a good glimpse. She later thanked him for the gifts on her Instagram stories.

Yuvika also cut a cake at a rehearsal studio where she is preparing for her next dance performance with Prince on Nach Baliye. Yuvika warned Prince not to put cake on her face but he ended up doing it anyway.

The couple is one of the strongest this season on the dance reality show.

Last month, Prince lost his brother due to accidental drowning in Toronto. When Prince shot for the opening episode of the show despite the personal tragedy, producer Salman Khan called him a ‘winner’. “To lose someone this young is the most difficult thing in life. You have come here (on Nach Baliye) despite your brother’s demise... I think you’re the strongest man I have ever come across and now you win this show. You need to win this show and you need to win it for your brother,” Salman had said.

Prince and Yuvika met on the sets of Bigg Boss, also hosted by Salman, and entered into a relationship afterwards. They tied the knot in 2018.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 15:05 IST