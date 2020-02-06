Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas invite engaged couples to participate in their Amazon series

tv

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, along with husband and American singer Nick Jonas has invited engaged couples to participate in their Amazon series. The couple will turn executive producers for an Amazon Prime show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony.

Sharing the details, Nick tweeted Wednesday night, “Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @PrimeVideo . If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story. Visit http://castingengagedcouples.com for more info!” Priyanka also shared the tweet on her timeline.

Nick also shared a video where he asked people, who are planning on getting married in 2020, to send videos with their stories. “You are gonna love it, it is about love, marriage and the magic of love,” he signed off in the video.

Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @PrimeVideo. If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story.



The unscripted series will be a mix of the sangeet tradition and reality competition. According to Vulture, each episode will show the journey of a featured couple as they get ready for their wedding and “rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.”

Announcing the project, Priyanka had written on Instagram, Priyanka announced the news on Instagram. “At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject. Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together,” she wrote.

“We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you’re engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending,” she added.

