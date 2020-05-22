e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman lose close friend to coronavirus, pen emotional notes: ‘This will never be ok’

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman lose close friend to coronavirus, pen emotional notes: ‘This will never be ok’

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman lost a close friend, Abdul Rauf, to the coronavirus. They remembered him with heartfelt tributes.

tv Updated: May 22, 2020 14:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman were saddened by the demise of their friend Abdul Rauf.
Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman were saddened by the demise of their friend Abdul Rauf.
         

Television host and producer Raghu Ram lost his close friend Abdul Rauf to the coronavirus. Abdul, who started out as Raghu’s driver and rose through the ranks to become the head of production at a content start-up, died on Thursday (May 21) night. Raghu took to Instagram to pen an emotional note and said that he will never recover from the loss.

“I lost you last night to Covid 19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in production of many shows, rising to the top as head of production at Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort,” he wrote.

Raghu mourned that Abdul’s life was cut short by the deadly virus and said that he would ‘never be ok’. “There was so much more to achieve, my friend. So many more battles to fight side by side. I can’t begin to tell you how much I’ll miss you. I still can’t believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark! This was not how it was supposed to end. Goodbye, Abdul. This will never be ok,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

I lost you last night to Covid 19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in production of many shows, rising to the top as head of production at Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort. There was so much more to achieve, my friend. So many more battles to fight side by side. I can't begin to tell you how much I'll miss you. I still can't believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark! This was not how it was supposed to end. Goodbye, Abdul. This will never be ok.

A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) on

Also read | Ghoomketu movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s creaky comedy shows signs of age

Raghu’s twin brother Rajiv Lakshman also penned a heartfelt tribute for his ‘brother in arms’. He wrote, “RIP Abdul Bhai. My comrade. My brother in arms. Our journey together has been long. And you grew from a driver to the Head of Production in my company. From a colleague to a friend. The purity of your heart & genuine approach to work & friendships have left an indelible mark on me. Sadly, our journey together ended here. This pic is less than a year ago. Us in Ladakh. If only i had known. Love forever, bhaijaan. Zygotes for life... And beyond.”

 

Raghu and Rajiv were last seen as the hosts of Skulls and Roses, an Amazon Prime Video reality show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone Amphan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In