Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Ragini MMS 2: Sunny Leone wishes Hello Ji in new song

Sunny Leone is seen grooving to Kanika Kapoor’s vocals in the song Hello Ji, from the upcoming web show, Ragini MMS 2.

tv Updated: Nov 29, 2019 13:58 IST
Hindustan Times
Sunny Leone in a still from the song, Hello Ji.
Sunny Leone is back with a brand new dance number, titled Hello Ji. Sung by Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor, the song shows Sunny grooving on the dance floor in colourful costumes.

Composed by Meet Bros and choreographed by Vishnu Deva, the song will feature in Ragini MMS season 2 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Sunny shared the music video of the song on Twitter with the caption, “Is sardi, aapko lagne wali hai garmi! You’ll feel the temperature rise cause I’m gonna be setting this stage on fire! #HelloJi, are you listening?”

 

The fans of the actor liked the song and showered it with praises on YouTube. A fan wrote, “Fabulous like for a awesome actresses and for a beautiful song.” Another wrote, “Sunny and Kanika combo of excellence.” One more viewer wrote, “Sunny leone + kanika kapoor +meet brother’s perfect combination.”

Sunny had earlier made the announcement of the web show by sharing a teaser on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Sunny ke bina #RaginiMMSReturns ?? No way!! I’m coming to double up those sexy thrills! #HelloJi, care to join me? ALT aur ZEE5 pe mein aa rahi hu to add the chamak, dhamak and lots of namak!”

 

Producer Ekta Kapoor had also shared a candid video on Instagram, in which she poked fun at her own acting skills. Ekta was seen brainstorming with her top executives about how Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 will make a splash online. She is seen making a call to an unnamed “person who can break the internet”.

 

Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Thanksgiving celebrations with ‘too much food’. See pics, video

Talking about her new dance number, Sunny said in a statement, “Having worked with Ekta before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we’d definitely be working again... The two of us get along so well and this time we want to hit it out of the park. The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool. Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it.”

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 will revolve around a girls’ trip gone horribly wrong. It will star real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in the lead roles.

