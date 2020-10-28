e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor voice Homelander and Butcher in Hindi versions of The Boys 2. Watch trailer

Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor voice Homelander and Butcher in Hindi versions of The Boys 2. Watch trailer

Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor have lent their voices to the Hindi dubbed version of Amazon Prime’s The Boys 2. The two will be voicing Homelander and Butcher, respectively.

tv Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 17:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajkummar Rao as Homelander and Arjun Kapoor as Butcher.
Rajkummar Rao as Homelander and Arjun Kapoor as Butcher.
         

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have come together for a special new project. The two are lending their voices to the Hindi dub of The Boys season 2.

Arjun will voice Butcher while Rajkummar will dub for Homelander. Disha Patani will join them as Starlight. Sharing a picture of himself in a Butcher avatar, Arjun wrote on Instagram, “Superheroes, ab tumhara time khatam, main aa gaya hoon! Dekho #TheBoysTv in Hindi, only on @primevideoin! @rajkummar_rao @dishapatani.”

 

Rajkummar wrote with a picture of himself striking a powerful pose like Homelander, “Homelander se jo bhi bhidega, choor choor ho jaayega! #TheBoys dekho ab Hindi mein, @primevideoin pe. @arjunkapoor.”

The Hindi trailer for the second season was also shared on YouTube earlier this week. The trailer did not receive many positive comments. Some even rued that professional dubbing artists were not employed for the job, ruining the show’s vibe. “This is not dubbed by PROFFESIONAL Voice artists. They ruined this super show. And I was waiting for the the hindi dubbed,” read a comment. “This dubbing sucks.. Especially arjun kapoor’s dubbing for butcher,” read another.

 
 

The Boys season 2 got a positive review from Hindustan Times. “It takes longer for season two to kick into gear, as compared to the first season, which came out all-guns-blazing. But once Butcher makes his almost Hindi film-inspired ‘entry’, the pace picks up significantly. It’s worth sticking around, if only to see just how much more ambitious the series can get in an already greenlit season three,” it read.

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh on boycott calls for films: ‘Whether you watch a film or not, don’t have an agenda behind it’

Arjun will next be seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Rajkummar, meanwhile, has Chhalaang up for release. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and also stars Nushrat Bharucha. Rajkummar also has The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
52.24% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in Bihar: Election Commission
52.24% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in Bihar: Election Commission
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
MI vs RCB Live: Mystery around Rohit’s injury as Mi face Kohli’s RCB
MI vs RCB Live: Mystery around Rohit’s injury as Mi face Kohli’s RCB
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy’: China
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy’: China
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In