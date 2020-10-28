Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor voice Homelander and Butcher in Hindi versions of The Boys 2. Watch trailer

tv

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 17:54 IST

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have come together for a special new project. The two are lending their voices to the Hindi dub of The Boys season 2.

Arjun will voice Butcher while Rajkummar will dub for Homelander. Disha Patani will join them as Starlight. Sharing a picture of himself in a Butcher avatar, Arjun wrote on Instagram, “Superheroes, ab tumhara time khatam, main aa gaya hoon! Dekho #TheBoysTv in Hindi, only on @primevideoin! @rajkummar_rao @dishapatani.”

Rajkummar wrote with a picture of himself striking a powerful pose like Homelander, “Homelander se jo bhi bhidega, choor choor ho jaayega! #TheBoys dekho ab Hindi mein, @primevideoin pe. @arjunkapoor.”

The Hindi trailer for the second season was also shared on YouTube earlier this week. The trailer did not receive many positive comments. Some even rued that professional dubbing artists were not employed for the job, ruining the show’s vibe. “This is not dubbed by PROFFESIONAL Voice artists. They ruined this super show. And I was waiting for the the hindi dubbed,” read a comment. “This dubbing sucks.. Especially arjun kapoor’s dubbing for butcher,” read another.

The Boys season 2 got a positive review from Hindustan Times. “It takes longer for season two to kick into gear, as compared to the first season, which came out all-guns-blazing. But once Butcher makes his almost Hindi film-inspired ‘entry’, the pace picks up significantly. It’s worth sticking around, if only to see just how much more ambitious the series can get in an already greenlit season three,” it read.

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh on boycott calls for films: ‘Whether you watch a film or not, don’t have an agenda behind it’

Arjun will next be seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Rajkummar, meanwhile, has Chhalaang up for release. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and also stars Nushrat Bharucha. Rajkummar also has The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter