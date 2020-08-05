e-paper
Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan: Ramayan’s ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia celebrates ‘victory of all Indians’, Arun Govil extends wishes

Ramayan actors Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying of the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

tv Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here’s how the cast of Ramayan reacted to the laying of foundation of the Ram temple.
Here's how the cast of Ramayan reacted to the laying of foundation of the Ram temple.
         

Dipika Chikhlia, better known as Sita of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has welcomed the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday. She called it a ‘great victory for all Indians’.

She took to Twitter to share a fresh picture of herself that shows her sitting with an oil lamp in her hand and wrote, “This is a great victory for all Indians..jyot se jyot jalate chalo ram ka naam japte chalo #ayodhya #RamMandir @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath (This is a great victory for all Indians.. light one lamp from another and keep reciting Ram’s name).”

 

Arun Govil, who played Ram on the show, wrote in Hindi on Twitter. “This day will be written in golden letters in history. With the laying of the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple, the dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true. Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shree Ram.”

 

Sunil Lahri, known for playing Lakshman in Ramayan, shared a picture of himself and a model of the Ram temple on Twitter. He wrote in Hindi, “5 August is a historical day, just like 15th August, this day will also be remembered in the history of India.The laying of the foundation of the Ram temple is the solution to a 500-year-old problem. Congratulations to all Indians and best wishes. Jai Siyaram.”

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of the Ram temple. He also participated in the bhoomi poojan rituals.

Also read: Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee: ‘I stopped giving auditions in my late 20s because I was rejected so many times’

Sending out the message that “Ram is everywhere, Ram belongs to all”, Modi said the temple symbolises India’s rich heritage and will be an inspiration for all of humanity. “Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram’s governance,” the PM said. Citing Lord Ram’s message, Modi said the more powerful India gets, the more it will be loved and remain peaceful The construction of the Ram temple is an instrument to unite the country, he said.

“We have to join stones for construction of Ram temple with mutual love, brotherhood,” he said, asserting that everyone’s sentiments have to be taken care of.

(With PTI inputs)

Golden chapter, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Ram temple
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
After bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat says we have fulfilled our resolve
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
We didn’t get written complaint: Mumbai Police on Sushant’s father’s claim
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to debut with these five big upgrades
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
