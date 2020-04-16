Ramayan’s Dipika Chikhlia shares throwback photo with a young PM Modi, fans cheer for ‘Modiji with Sitaji’

tv

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 09:38 IST

A picture shared earlier this week by Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhalia is going viral. The black-and-white photo is from 1991 when she contested election from Vadodara and shows her sitting next to veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo #lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan,” she captioned the photo. The picture shows her sitting with the party leaders in a sari with her eyes to the floor. PM Modi, looking much younger, is seen in a kurta pyjama.

An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo#lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan pic.twitter.com/H5PsttaodC — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 12, 2020

Seeing the photo, fans also shared a coloured version of the picture and another picture of Dipika with late former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “I remember having voted for you, as I was in Vadodara then,” wrote a fan in reply to Dipika’s post. “Beautiful can see u in traditional Gujarat attire. Modiji with Sitaji,” wrote another.

Dipika had also recently shared a picture of the entire cast and crew of Ramayana when it was in production in the 80s. ‘Ram’ Arun Govil, ‘Hanuman’ Dara Singh, and the actors who play Lakshman, Sumitra, Kaushalya, Kaikeyi, Urmila, Jamvant were all seen in the photo with her.

Also read: Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: Report

Ramayan has been brought back on air amid the coronavirus lockdown and the lead actors are once again being showered with love. “It is a very good feeling to know that the show is coming back. And also this is the right time when Prakashji decided to re-telecast it. People will get benefited. It is very important that people make use of the re-run and watch it, despite the presence of many channels. They should also utilise the lessons that they get from the show. Every one should value our culture,” Dipika told IANS. She also feels it will give another reason for people to stay indoors.

Follow @htshowbiz for more