Rashami Desai says she is ‘fully’ and ‘deeply’ in love but there is a catch. See pic

tv

Updated: May 24, 2020 10:26 IST

Popular television actor and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai got candid during an Ask Me Anything session with her fans recently. When she was asked if she was in love, she admitted that she was, but with herself.

When an Instagram user asked Rashami about her relationship status, she replied with a gif saying ‘party of one’, implying that she was single. Another asked her if she was in love, to which she shared a quote which said, ‘Love yourself fully, deeply, honestly, faithfully, gloriously.” She also wrote, “In love with myself all over again and again.”

Rashami Desai on her Instagram stories

Rashami was in a relationship with television actor Arhaan Khan but the couple broke up after their stint on Bigg Boss 13. It was during the reality show that she found out that he had been previously married and even has a child.

There were also allegations that Arhaan misused Rashami’s funds and stayed in her apartment with his family in her absence, without her knowledge.

In an earlier interview, Rashami said that she was shaken up when she found out about his divorce and child on Bigg Boss 13. “I didn’t expect him to hide such a big aspect of his life from me. It came as a shock; at one point, I contemplated leaving the show, as I wasn’t able to handle it,” she said.

Rashami also claimed that one of the main reasons that she took up Bigg Boss 13 was to give Arhaan’s career a boost. On being asked if he used her and her popularity for fame, she said, “I believe that he used me emotionally. I don’t want to comment on other things at this moment.”

Earlier, Rashami was married to her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. After more than three years of being married, they got divorced in 2016.

