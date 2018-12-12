Roadies’ Raghu Ram ties the knot with Natalie Di Luccio. See pics from their beach wedding in Goa

Roadies’ Raghu Ram has tied the knot with fiance Natalie Di Luccio and the couple’s first pictures were shared on Instagram on Wednesday. In the pictures, Raghu is seen in a white kurta, red dhoti, and an angavasthram while the bride looked beautiful in a white silk sari with red border. Television host Rannvijay Singha also posed with the bride and groom at their south Indian style wedding, at a stunning beach in Goa.

Pictures from the couple’s mehendi ceremony was also shared on Instagram earlier. The couple had announced their marriage in November with a sketch. It was captioned ‘December 2018’.

Prior to this Natalie had also shared a picture of Raghu going down on one knee to propose to her in South Africa. She had captioned the picture, “That time he went down on his knee. I said yes.”

Their engagement ceremony was a private affair with only family and close friends in attendance. The pictures from this ceremony were shared by actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu on Instagram. Teejay had captioned a group shot, “The main reason we were in Toronto - to see two of our dearest friends get engaged. Raghu - You have always been one of the people I love most - so sweet, so kind, so intelligent, and so funny (especially at 8 am). If anyone deserves happiness, it’s you and I’m so glad you found it with Natalie. You guys are so great together. Biggest hug ever to you.”

Natalie is a singer who has sung songs for English Vinglish, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Chennai Express. Natalie and Raghu had also worked together in the song Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main in 2016.

