Rohit Roy enjoys bike ride after 4 months: ‘It’s isn’t just exhilaration, it’s a mix of life and freedom’

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 14:20 IST

TV actor Rohit Bose Roy has been staying put inside his house, given the almost three-month-long lockdown that made everyone stay at home and avoid any leisure activity outdoors. The nationwide lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic in March and the country is now gearing up to step out and get back to normalcy, even as the novel virus remains a major threat.

Rohit tweeted, “Sunday ride done right!! So after almost 4 months, I went on a ride and I wish I had words to express that feeling one feels when the wind hits your face..it’s isn’t just exhilaration, it’s a mix of LIFE and FREEDOM! It’s therapeutic.. wish you all love and good health! #RideMore.”

Rohit recently celebrated Father’s Day with his 14-year-old daughter, Kiara Bose Roy. Talking about his daughter, he told Hindustan Times in an interview. “I’ve heard all the stories of how it’s tough to handle these teenage kids but I’ve been lucky that Kiara is not one of those erratic, demanding kids. She’s never had any unnecessary demand or tantrums. I’ve never had to reprimand her other than correcting a few things.”

In a separate interview with HT, Rohit also talked about his popular show from the 90s, Swabhimaan, when several shows from 80s, 90s and early 2000s were retelecast amid the lockdown. “The cast has been in touch all these years through a group chat and we keep talking about the show. In fact a while ago, we had a reunion too. But as for the show airing again that might not be possible on DD as the rights of the show are not with the channel but with an OTT platform. I wish it aired on DD again, as the content of the show is still relevant and fresh that the next generation too knows about it as they discuss on social media. Moreover, imagine the recall value as so many talented actors featured on the show,” he said.

