Rumoured Bigg Boss couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill jet off to Chandigarh, see pics from airport

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 18:27 IST

Rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted at the airport on Thursday, jetting off to Chandigarh. The two bonded during their season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Pictures and videos taken at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai show Sidharth, wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans, and Shehnaaz, in a loose-fitting blue outfit, getting out of a car and entering the terminal building.

Sidharth recently completed a two-week stint in the ongoing 14th season of Bigg Boss, as a ‘toofani senior’ along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. During the show, he made headlines for uttering ‘I have a girlfriend at home’, which many of his fans took as a reference to Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz, who recently appeared as a guest on the show, had said in an interview that the only reason she was watching it was because of Sidharth. The two have appeared in several music videos together, in the months following the end of their Bigg Boss journey. It is said that they’re going to Chandigarh to shoot another video. Earlier on Thursday, Sidharth praised Shehnaaz in a tweet, and wrote, “Hey @ishehnaaz_gill looking good in Waada hai nice song .... way to go girl.”

“Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him,” she had said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama. “He was my everything in Bigg Boss,” she added.

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was a part of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which she was to find herself a husband. However, she claimed that she was in love with Sidharth and could not forge a connection with any of her suitors. Colors TV pulled the plug on the show midway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

