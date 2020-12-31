Sacred Games to Kabir Singh: Netflix releases list of its most watched films and series of 2019

tv

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 14:43 IST

Netflix has released its lists of films and television series that were the year’s biggest hits in India on the streaming platform. While Anurag Kashyap’s Sacred Games Season 2 was the undisputed winner among television series, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film Kabir Singh was the winner among films.

The list of top TV series also includes titles such as Emraan Hashmi’s thriller Bard of Blood, Shefali Shah’s true crime series Delhi Crime, Huma Qureshi’s dystopian drama Leila, horror series Typewriter and romantic drama Little Things season 3. Multiple international titles such as Sex Education, Stranger Things and The Witcher also made the cut.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh was followed by several desi titles in the list of most watched movies. Ayushmann Khurrana’s social drama Article 15, Sushant Singh Rajput’s action film Drive, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s thriller Badla, Ali Fazal’s House Arrest, Chopsticks, Saif Ali Khan’s Bazaar, Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi, and John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter - all made the cut. The only Hollywood title on the list is Ryan Reynolds’ action film 6 Underground.

In the combined list, Sacred Games still emerged at the top, followed by Kabir Singh and Article 15. Check out the full lists here:

The streaming giant also said on Monday at 70% subscribers watch at least one film a week in India and as a percentage of overall time spent on the streaming platform, film viewing in the country is the highest for any country worldwide.

Also read: Kiara Advani defends Kabir Singh and Preeti, says film is ‘love story between two dysfunctional people’

“We’re always looking for new ways to help people find something to watch on Netflix, and knowing what’s popular is a helpful signal. These 2019 What We Watched lists should be especially useful over the holidays when Google searches for ‘what to watch on Netflix’ are at their peak,” the company said in a statement.

According to the firm, these lists are ranked by the number of accounts choosing to watch at least two minutes of a series, movie or special during its first 28 days on the platform in 2019. The company added that across 2019 and 2020 it will invest Rs 3,000 crore in content in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more