Home / TV / Salman Khan tests negative for Covid-19, to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: report

Salman Khan tests negative for Covid-19, to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: report

Salman Khan had a Covid-19 scare after his staff members tested positive. However, he has reportedly tested negative and will shoot for the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

tv Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 14.
Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 14.
         

Salman Khan has tested negative for Covid-19 and will shoot for the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Friday, according to a new report. He had a coronavirus scare after his driver Ashok and two of his cooks tested positive for the virus.

According to sources, Salman tested negative for Covid-19. His family members, too, got tested as a precautionary measure and were in the clear.

“The staff members, who are showing very mild symptoms, have been admitted to a city hospital. Their treatment is being taken care of by Salman. He was not in immediate contact with either the driver or his cooks, but was anxious for a few days. However, he has shown no symptoms for over the last seven days and so, is all geared up for the Bigg Boss shoot today at Filmcity Studio,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Salman will be sequestered into a bio-bubble; will only interact with his personal team and have no contact with crew members of Bigg Boss 14 as an additional precautionary measure.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans call for boycott of Ranveer Singh’s new Bingo ad. Brand issues clarification

Earlier, at the virtual press conference for Bigg Boss 14, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer of Colors TV, talked about the safety measures being taken to keep the coronavirus at bay. “Bigg Boss is a real-time show, and we cannot take a risk. All contestants would be tested and quarantined before they enter the show. The crew will also be tested every weekend. We have taken all precautions and planned accordingly, but in case someone falls sick, we would have to give cameras to contestants to shoot. It is going to be tough, but we are committed,” she said.

Salman spent the entire lockdown at his farmhouse in Panvel. Last month, he resumed the shoot of his upcoming action thriller, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, after a hiatus of over six months.

