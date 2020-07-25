Sameera Reddy spoofs Indian Matchmaking, asks Sima Taparia to find her an ideal mother-in-law

tv

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:22 IST

Actor Sameera Reddy has shared a short spoof video of the recent Netflix reality series, Indian Matchmaking. In the video, Sameera puts down her criteria for an ideal mother-in-law, while footage of Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia is inserted for reaction shots.

“Asli life partner toh Mother in law hoti hai this is how I found my Sassy Saasu! The perfect match,” she wrote in the caption. Sameera’s video shows her describing her ideal mother-in-law -- tall, traditional, etc. It ends with a reveal.

“Absolutely hilarious! When my parents were looking for a kundli match, I was telling them that instead of girl and boy ki kundli you should match the girl and mom in law ki kundli,” one person wrote in the comments. “I love your channel, which I discovered accidentally. Your Sassy Saasu reminds me so much of my late, beloved mama (mother in law) friends for life stay blessed,” wrote another.

The show has been drawing criticism since its July 16 release, for reinforcing cultural stereotypes about India, celebrating casteism and colourism, and for being a prime example of a phenomenon known as ‘aunty gaze’.

“I have found matches for people when I was on vacation in Zermatt and in Interlaken and even when we were in the Canadian Rockies, I was on duty matching people up. Hell, I have even matched people up while waiting at the luggage carousel at Mumbai airport,” she told Conde Nast Traveller in an interview.

