Samir Kochhar feels nostalgic about Bade Ache Lagte Hai

While shooting for the serial, Kochhar learnt a lot about the way the television industry works and discovered new-found respect towards it

tv Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:10 IST
Samir Kochhar
Samir Kochhar(Photo: Instagram)
         

The good thing about the lockdown is that entertainment channels are re-telecasting old hit TV shows, which have great recall value and entertain the audiences. One of the loved shows, re-airing on a general entertainment channel is Bade Ache Lagte Hai (BALH), that starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Actor Samir Kochhar, too, played an important role in the show, that of a business tycoon and is feel nostalgic about the return of show on the tube.

He says he shares a special bond with actors Sakshi, Ram and producer Ekta Kapoor, and had enjoyed his stint on the show. Kochhar says, “I am not a fan of daily soaps, but I am an ardent admirer of Ekta’s work, and I always loved her style of direction. My grandmother actually loved BALH, and that was one of the reasons that I had signed up for the role in the show.” 

While shooting for the serial, Kochhar learnt a lot about the way the television industry works and discovered new-found respect towards it. BALH was Kochhar’s first association with Ekta and he is glad that the audiences loved him. Talking about the same, Kochhar says, “I remember being excited and nervous about playing my character Rajat and I feel glad when I look back. It’s been years since I did BALH, but it feels like it happened yesterday.”

