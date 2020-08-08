Samir Soni says Sameer Sharma borrowed his car in June, didn’t tell him he had an accident: ‘I felt that all was not well with him’

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 21:34 IST

Television actor Samir Soni is heartbroken at the death of his friend, actor Sameer Sharma. Speaking to Bollywood Life, Samir said he started sensing that all was not well with Sameer after he visited him a week ago.

Samir said he loaned his car to Sameer in June. Sameer met with an accident in the car and abandoned it by the road but didn’t inform Samir about it. “In June, he had borrowed my car to go to Pune. Unfortunately, he met with an accident on the way but did not inform me. A few days later, the police informed me that they had found my car by the side of the road. However, when I asked Sameer about it, he denied meeting with an accident. I didn’t prod him further. Almost a month passed and I started feeling that all was not well with him,” Samir said.

“So, last week, I visited him at his Malad residence. That’s when he apologised for the accident, and I told him that it was okay. Since he was not feeling well that day, I left within a few minutes. And then, a few days later, I hear that he has hanged himself in his flat! I kept crying all day after I heard the news. I still can’t believe that he has gone from our lives. I just wish he had reached out to someone if he was going through personal issues,” Samir added.

Sameer was found dead at his Malad West residence in Mumbai on Wednesday night, the Malad police said. An accidental death report was registered in the matter and the body of the actor was sent for autopsy.

Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Esha Gupta and Mugdha Veira Godse took to Twitter, to extend their condolences.

He was seen in television shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Jyoti, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

