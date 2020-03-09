Sana Khan refutes ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis’ claims that she threatened to humiliate him, accuses him of domestic violence

tv

Reacting to ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis’ recent claims that she has been racist towards him, actor Sana Khan in a new interview has said that Melvin is ‘blackmailing’ her. Sana had accused Melvin of cheating on her with multiple women, and Melvin had reacted by sharing an audio clip on Instagram in which he claimed that the allegations of cheating were pre-planned.

Sana told Pinkvilla, “This is blackmailing... A lot of people felt that it was a phone conversation that was recorded but it was not. I was there standing right in front of him while I was breaking up with him...It went for two hours because he was still trying to console me and say, ‘I love you’ and all. He thought he’s going to brainwash me but I was in no mood to take that s***.” She added, “So I just told him that I am going to make all this things public and I am gonna make sure that people know what you have done to me. That is the line I am saying there.”

In Melvin’s leaked audio clip, Sana can be heard saying, “I have to humiliate you. The point is, to feel better, publicly.”

Sana also alleged that Melvin was physically abusive towards her. She said, “This man hit me. I have these pictures of him hitting me, of my broken head and there are bruises on my face and I have still not posted those pictures. This guy was abusive, domestic violence was there and he’s beaten me up. I was crying at that point of time. I got to know and I was like, ‘I am gonna show the world who you are’ and that’s when he started recording.”

Sana and Melvin broke up after almost a year together. Making the announcement on social media, she wrote, “This man is dirt and he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t, no one will. He is a compulsive cheater and a compulsive liar and this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame and popularity.”

