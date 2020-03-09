e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Sana Khan refutes ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis’ claims that she threatened to humiliate him, accuses him of domestic violence

Sana Khan refutes ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis’ claims that she threatened to humiliate him, accuses him of domestic violence

Actor Sana Khan has refuted ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis’ claims that she sought to humiliate him. She has also accused him of domestic violence.

tv Updated: Mar 09, 2020 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Malvin Louis and Sana Khan dated for almost a year.
Malvin Louis and Sana Khan dated for almost a year.
         

Reacting to ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis’ recent claims that she has been racist towards him, actor Sana Khan in a new interview has said that Melvin is ‘blackmailing’ her. Sana had accused Melvin of cheating on her with multiple women, and Melvin had reacted by sharing an audio clip on Instagram in which he claimed that the allegations of cheating were pre-planned.

Sana told Pinkvilla, “This is blackmailing... A lot of people felt that it was a phone conversation that was recorded but it was not. I was there standing right in front of him while I was breaking up with him...It went for two hours because he was still trying to console me and say, ‘I love you’ and all. He thought he’s going to brainwash me but I was in no mood to take that s***.” She added, “So I just told him that I am going to make all this things public and I am gonna make sure that people know what you have done to me. That is the line I am saying there.”

In Melvin’s leaked audio clip, Sana can be heard saying, “I have to humiliate you. The point is, to feel better, publicly.”

 

Sana also alleged that Melvin was physically abusive towards her. She said, “This man hit me. I have these pictures of him hitting me, of my broken head and there are bruises on my face and I have still not posted those pictures. This guy was abusive, domestic violence was there and he’s beaten me up. I was crying at that point of time. I got to know and I was like, ‘I am gonna show the world who you are’ and that’s when he started recording.”

Sana and Melvin broke up after almost a year together. Making the announcement on social media, she wrote, “This man is dirt and he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t, no one will. He is a compulsive cheater and a compulsive liar and this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame and popularity.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
LIVE| 43 people in India infected by coronavirus: Health Ministry
LIVE| 43 people in India infected by coronavirus: Health Ministry
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Coronavirus scare: Foreign minister Jaishankar meets parents of students stranded in Iran
Coronavirus scare: Foreign minister Jaishankar meets parents of students stranded in Iran
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Man, 51, kills wife after she refuses to hand over mobile phone to him
Man, 51, kills wife after she refuses to hand over mobile phone to him
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
trending topics
Yes Bank customersSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateYes Bank balance sheetReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news