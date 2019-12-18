Savdhaan India: Channel says Sushant Singh knew his contract would end, he says ‘I should’ve been informed beforehand’

tv

Responding to rumours that actor Sushant Singh was removed from Savdhaan India due to his participation in the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amenddment Act, Star Bharat -- the channel that airs the show, has issued a statement and said that Sushant’s ongoing contract ends on January 15 and the termination has nothing to do with his political views. Sushant, on his part, has said he should have been given a month’s notice if his contract was not to be renewed, adding that it was at 2:30 AM that he got to know about his last day of shoot for the TV show.

In a statement issued to the media, the channel spokesperson said, “Star Bharat is dismayed by some reactions regarding a change at Savdhaan India. Savdhaan India has frequently experimented with formats and has used multiple presenters in its 7 year journey. The existing presenter was brought back in October, 2019, with the contract ending on January 15, 2020. The next format of Savdhaan India did not require a presenter, and hence a new contract was not signed. The channel has no political views, nor does it seek to influence the political views of its contracted talent.”

Sources from the channel also claimed that Sushant already knew his last day of the shoot but chose to present things in a different light. “He knew our next format wouldn’t require a host and he is just doing these things to make us get him back,” the source added.

Sushant Singh took part in protests against the CAA in Mumbai.

Reacting to the allegations, Sushant said, “As per contract, I am still part of the show till January 15. As an artist, I should have been informed about the dates as well so I can manage other projects accordingly.” He also claimed that he had no clue about the last day of the shoot and only received a message late night December 16 informing him that last day of shoot would be December 20.

The rumours began doing rounds online when Sushant responded to a tweet asking if his exit from his TV show Savdhaan India was a “price” he paid for joining the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. Sushant had tweeted in response, “A very small price my friend. Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev aur Rajguru ko jawab kaise denge?” Sushant played freedom fighter Sukhdev alongside Ajay Devgn’s Bhagat Singh and D’Santosh’s Rajguru in Rajkumar Santoshi’s 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

A very small price my friend. भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को जवाब कैसे देंगें? — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

Sushant has been vocal on issues such as #MeToo as well as against CAA and has criticised Bollywood stars who have not raised their voices to take a stand on the issue. “If they think that they have a lot at stake, if they think polarisation has gone to that level that if they express their opinion it might affect the release of their films in future, I just want to tell them that the lives of the future of our country -- our youth -- are at stake. We are creating an environment where there will be no room for opposing or criticising the government. If you do so, the power play will silent your voice. Is that what we want for our future,” he had told PTI.

Savdhaan India completed seven years in April this year.

